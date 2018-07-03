33 years service for Mary

A leading member of Dervock Community Playgroup has been rewarded for 33 years service.

Mary Gillen was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the chair of Dervock and District Community Association Frankie Cunningham in recognition of her contribution.

Mr Cunningham said: “Mary’s role working as Team Leader in Dervock Community Playgroup exemplifies the nature of the woman – who started as a voluntary worker, and then when the leader left she was asked to stand in.

“When the person in question didn’t return Mrs Gillen undertook demanding modules of training and took the role on. Her story is remarkable as she witnessed and oversaw the personal development of generations of children within the village and surrounding environs.”

Mr Cunningham added: “From a grateful community Mary we will always be indebted to you for your support and guidance that certainly helped develop and produce great individuals within our wee community.”