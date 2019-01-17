25 jobs created by Salmon Leap project

Hagan Homes has started construction of the second phase of its £5 million Salmon Leap development in Coleraine - creating 25 new jobs.

This second phase (£2m) will include 14 three-bedroom townhouses and semi-detached homes.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by August and the show home is scheduled to open at the end of March.

The first phase (£3m) of the Salmon Leap development, which started in March 2017, included construction of 26 new homes and completion of partially constructed homes. All of these homes from phase one are now sold.

Hagan Homes recently (Nov 2018) announced its plans to build 2000 new homes over the next ten years, as part of an ambitious £300million development programme.

The investment will create and sustain hundreds of jobs in the local construction sector. The announcement was made as part of the company’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Jim Burke, Acquisitions and Sales Director, Hagan Homes, said: “Hagan Homes has built over 4,000 homes across Northern Ireland since it was established three decades ago.

“Our success, despite a turbulent operating environment, is an indication that the Hagan Homes offering, in terms of specification of build, is exactly what our customers want. Our homes reflect the needs of the modern-day family and are designed to cater for changing needs as families grow.”

The main contractor for the Salmon Leap project is Eglinton-based Nollam Contracts Limited.

Pictured are (l-r) Jim Burke, Acquisitions and Sales Director, Hagan Homes and Conor Mallon, Site Manager, Nollam Contracts.