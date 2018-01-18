£150 fine and four penalty points

A Bushmills man has been given four penalty points and fined £150 for driving without due care and attention at the Ballycastle Road roundabout in Coleraine.

Colin Samuel Taggart (33), of Woodvale Park, committed the offence in March last year. Police in an unmarked car saw the defendant swerve sharply causing two vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Defence solicitor Sam Barr claimed a vehicle behind flashed lights and Taggart thought that was an indication for him to proceed. He said Taggart had an “atrocious record” but that he is now a “changed man”.