£15,000 boost for LUCAS

An innovative teaching system established to help people with autism has received a substantial donation from a North Antrim family.

David and Barbara McMullan became involved with LUCAS Education in April of this year and in a short space of time raised almost £15,000 in various stages of fundraising activities.

Last week at The Scenic Inn a cheque for £14,893.55 was presented by Barbara and David to Nigel and Rosie Bovaird.

Rosie, a school teacher in Coleraine, said: “This is a truly amazing gesture and one we deeply appreciate. Barbara and David had planned a programme and enjoyed massive support from the community as well as from The Scenic Inn.”

The teaching initiative was established by Nigel and Rosie Bovaird, from Portstewart, whose son Lucas (12) has a very rare condition called Phelan McDermid syndrome and who is also severely autistic.

Barbara and Rosie are cousins and it was against this background that both she and her husband, David, became involved.

“We wanted to help Nigel and Rosie raise funds initially for their son’s benefit but now it will go a long way to helping others,” Barbara said.

The Bovaird’s determination to provide a more positive and effective teaching system than conventional methods proved the inspiration for the LUCAS Education project.

“We have developed a system which allows our non-verbal son to communicate over 400 words regarding food choices, places to visit and DVDs to watch, amongst other things.

“We want to help other parents, teachers and most importantly other children by developing this teaching app and providing a service which is currently not available,” said Rosie, a mother of three”

More details on the LUCAS Education Facebook page.