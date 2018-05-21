£10m development for Portrush announced

A local development company has announced the release of a £10 million luxury apartment development on Kerr Street, Portrush.

Causeway Homes Ltd have developed the site beside Portrush Town Hall and the apartments have been designed by local architects, GM Design.

A spokesperson said: “The development is comprised of two and three bedroom apartments over four floors, with light filled, open plan living space and will feature a superior specification including a remotely operated smart heating system and triple glazed windows. “The third floor penthouses incorporate a superb rooftop terrace with outstanding views of the Atlantic Ocean.

“All apartments come with a private parking space and residents will have exclusive access to

their own ground floor storage unit for those Portrush essentials of surf boards, bicycles and golf clubs.

“The first phase will be completed prior to Royal Portrush hosting the British Open in July 2019.

“The launch of West Quays is an exciting development supporting sustainable regeneration of a brown field site, providing an excellent range of quality new homes in Portrush.

“West Quays has been carefully designed to connect seamlessly with the surrounding area.”

Prices will start from £295,000.

