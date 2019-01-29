100th birthday for Armoy lady

There was a very special birthday party for a very special Armoy lady recently.

The staff and residents of Newcroft Lodge in Hillsborough were delighted to be part of a 100th birthday celebration for Maria Ferguson.

Maria celebrated her 100th birthday January 25 surrounded by her family, friends, her minister Rev Alan Sleith, Hillsborough Presbyterian Church and Rt Rev Charles McMullen, the Moderator of the General Assembly for the Presbyterian Church along with his wife Mrs Barbara McMullen.

Maria, who was born in Armoy in 1919, spent her youth on her family’s farm before meeting and marrying her husband Sam in 1946.

Maria and Sam moved from Armoy to Antrim, Belfast and then to Hillsborough in 1973 where they owned an antique shop until Sam’s death in 1986. Maria has two sons Leslie and Bill and currently lives with her son Bill in Helen’s Bay. Maria attends Newcroft Lodge three days a week for day care and for periods of respite care.