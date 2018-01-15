1,500 attend Coleraine Grammar School’s open evenings

Approximately 1500 prospective pupils and their parents attended Coleraine Grammar’s Open Evenings on the Lodge Road campus recently.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a swing band playing and singing in the Assembly Hall.

The Home Economics department helpers at Coleraine Grammar School ready to welcome visitors to the Open Night.

There, the Headmaster (ably assisted by two Year 8 pupils) gave a presentation about the school. After this, pupils escorted groups of the visitors on guided tours of the school, stopping at various classrooms to participate in some of the following: in Chemistry there were exploding marshmallows, in History there were Suffragettes campaigning for votes for women and model trenches being built.

In Home Economics there were delicious mini carrot cakes or nutritious smoothies on offer, in Biology there were some fairly gruesome dissections to observe, in Art there were clay models being constructed and in Geography

there were even some exploding volcanoes!

All subject areas showcased a wide variety of activities throughout the course of the evening. Once the tour was over, the Parents’ and Friends’ Association were on hand to provide teas, coffees and snacks. Many thanks to all who attended the Open Evenings.