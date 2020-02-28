‘You, Me and Tea’ launch

culture

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has invested £89,600 to support ‘You, Me and Tea’, a project which will explore Northern Ireland’s long association with tea and investigate connections with China and India, mapping important cultural and trade links for two of our longest residing migrant communities.

Members of the Asian Older People’s Group from Coleraine attended the launch event.

The project was officially launched in the grand, heritage surroundings of the historic Ulster Reform Club, where 100 invited guests gathered to feast on afternoon tea and experience tea tasting, blending and glimpsed into their futures with Eileen, the tea leaf reader. Tea mocktails were served with a flourish by the Mad Hatter and guests were coerced into a top up by walkabout ’waitresses’ styled on leaf legends, Mmes. Doyle, Overall and Brown.