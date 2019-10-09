Year 8 cross country race at Loreto College

The 25th annual Mary McCabe Trophy race, involving all Year 8 students, took place in mild, sunny conditions at Loreto College Coleraine on Wednesday, October 2.

This event was held first in 1996, following the presentation of the trophy by Dr McCabe, in memory of his wife Mary. The McCabe family had three daughters, Geraldine, Jemma and Anne –Marie, who attended Loreto in the 1970s. All three girls were keen and successful athletes and their parents often came to races and were very supportive of the girls. The silver cup was for Minor Girls’ cross country and has been competed for each year.

Loreto College Year 8 Cross Country winner Emma Young with runners-up Kate Healy and Ella Proctor

The event saw Year 8s completing a taxing run through a new route just short of 2000m through the College campus, and this year’s winners were Emma Young and Daniel Moore. Mrs Sheila McBroom, co-ordinator of Cross Country running at Loreto, joined College Principal Mr Michael James and Head of PE Mrs Maureen McCullough in offering congratulations to all those who took part, and commiserations to those who could not do so, or who dropped out due to injury. Mrs

McBroom explained that accomplished runners Connie McBride (Year 9) and Emmet Morrison (Year 13) ran in front of the girls and boys respectively, and paid tribute to Senior pupils and PE staff who were marshalls at different parts of the race to guide and encourage the pupils along. Mrs McBroom also paid tribute to the members of the PE Department, commenting that the race could not have gone ahead without the help of Mrs McCullough and her PE staff and Mrs Close who recorded the finishers’ numbers.

Many of the previous winners of this event have gone on to sporting success in athletics, hurling, gaelic football and camogie at national and international level, and many of the medallists could have a bright sporting future ahead. Many of these promising young athletes were selected to represent Loreto at the Cross Country District Championships at the Ulster University, along with other talented athletes from throughout the school.

Medals were presented to the top 20 finishers:

Daniel Moore is presented with his Year 8 Cross Country trophy by Loreto College Vice Principal Mr S Gallagher, with Mrs McBroom (Cross Country co-ordinator) and runners-up looking on

Boys: Daniel Moore, Shea McKillop, Cormac McNicholl, Niall McGarry, Tomas McCann, James McLaughlin, Ben Service, Mario Lawlor, Jay McAlonan, Nicolas McDonnell, Ethan Quigg, Adam Smith, Devin Rankin, Roscoe Kirk, Sean Harkin, Finn Murphy, Liam Murphy Race, Aidan McTague, Joseph Doherty and Jack McAfee.

Girls: Emma Young, Kate Healy, Ella Proctor, Cara Mullan, Kerry Rose Draine, Isla Dougan, Jenny McNeill, Orlaith Doherty, Isabella O’Kane, Kyra Stockman, Erin McKay, Eloise Higgins, Dzulkete Ozolina, Clodagh O’Connell, Mia Campbell, Leanne Balmer, Eimear Munro, Cliodhna Boylan, Cara Mooney and Brenda Mullan.

The two individual winners, Emma Young and Daniel Moore, had their names added to the trophies to join an illustrious list of Loreto athletes. Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated all the Year 8 students on their enthusiastic participation in the event, and paid tribute to Mrs McBroom and the team of Year 14 marshals who had organised the race.

Loreto College Year 8 Cross Country top 3 boys and girls