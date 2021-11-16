Yallaa Kitchen Cookery is a huge hit in Portstewart

‘Yallaa Kitchen’ saw ten eager participants learn how to cook and sample delicious Arabian Cuisine.

The programme concluded with a special Arabian Pop-up Cultural Café to Portstewart Baptist Church.

Having started working together during Good Relations Week, Radius and Yallaa NI came together to organise these special workshops which, alongside the cooking, allowed participants to find out about the origin of the recipes and their cultural significance.

Yalla cooking in full swing with the Mayor

Yallaa, which means “let’s do” or “let’s go” in Arabic, is a social enterprise project which promotes learning and experiencing Arab culture in NI.

The programme is part of the Housing for All Cappagh Green Good Relations Plan, which is designed and delivered in partnership with Radius Housing’s Portstewart Advisory Group.

Rym Akhonzada, director of Yallaa, said: “Yallaa was established with the vision of facilitating the promotion of Arab culture, intercultural engagement and social inclusion of Arabs in Northern Ireland and we are excited to bring our latest project, Yallaa Kitchen, to Portstewart and to partner with Radius Housing in this important cultural community project.

“Yallaa Kitchen is an opportunity to bring communities together through food while exploring what we have in common.”

Ratiba and primary school pupils

Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes, who took part in the first cookery class and visited the Arabian pop-up cafe, said: “These events are an example of ‘good relations’ in action, bringing people together and allowing us to learn from each other. Good Relations Week promotes a peaceful, shared society and thiseven t is a wonderful way to experience the different cultures that exist within our Borough.”