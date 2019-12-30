Winners announced in Christmas window competition

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s annual Christmas window competition helped to spread festive magic through towns and villages.

The initiative encouraged business owners to get in to the spirit of the season by coming up with creative displays.

Memento on Causeway Street Portrush was the winner of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Christmas window competition in Portrush. Maggie Sutherland is pictured receiving the award from Town and Village Officer Shaun Kennedy

Lucy Goose on Market Street Limavady was the winner of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Christmas window competition in Limavady. Patricia Kirkpatrick is pictured receiving the award from Town and Village Officer Shaun Kennedy

St. Vincent de Paul charity shop on Maghera Street Kilrea was the winner of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Christmas window competition in Kilrea. Eileen McShane is pictured receiving the award from Town and Village Officer Shaun Kennedy

The Flower Basket on Main Street Garvagh was the winner of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Christmas window competition in Garvagh. Gillian McGarrell is pictured receiving the award from Town and Village Officer Shaun Kennedy

