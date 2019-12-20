Whistle Down the Wind set to blow audiences away

During January 2020, Ballywillan Drama Group are bringing one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s finest family musicals to Northern Ireland for sixteen exclusive performances – the wonderful Whistle Down the Wind.

This feel-good musical features a 40 strong children’s ensemble who will absolutely endear themselves to the audiences as they help tell the emotional and magical story.

Whistle Down the Wind spent three years at the Aldwych and Palace theatres in London’s West End, toured the world and played to hundreds of thousands of people with its story of a 16 year old Louisiana girl, Swallow, who believes she has discovered Jesus hiding in the family barn. The children of the town join forces with Swallow and her brother and sister in order to protect him from the less naïve world he’s avoiding.

The musical stars Alan McClarty as The Man, Clare Campbell as Swallow, Richard Mairs as Swallow’s father, Boone, Matt Suddaby as Amos, the teen rebel and Megan Cunning as Candy, the girl who just doesn’t fit in. The four principal leading children are played by Mia McConaghie and Abigail Mairs who share the role of Brat, and Conor McColgan and John Mullan who share the role of Poor Baby. The above are ably supported by Paul Sleet, Patrick Connor, Adam Goudy and

Richard Campbell. With 15 actors in the principal cast, 40 in the adult ensemble and 40 in the children’s ensemble the show certainly packs a serious punch!

Ballywillan’s production team of Director Brian Logan, Musical Director Eric Boyd and Musical Staging and Choreography Sharon Logan head an experienced team who are hard at work creating this sensational musical.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beautiful love songs and Jim Steinman’s uptempo numbers combine to make this a musical event not to be missed and numbers include “No Matter What”, made famous by Boyzone, and, of course, the title song “Whistle Down the Wind”.

When Ballywillan last staged Whistle Down the Wind, it was nominated for Best Overall Show, Best Female Singer, Best Musical Director, Best Stage Manager and the prestigious Spirit of AIMS Award for the Children’s Ensemble in the Association of Iris Musical Societies Awards Scheme. Booking open now.