Whistle Down the Wind opens in Riverside Theatre

Ballywillan Drama Group are preparing for curtain-up on their annual musical in Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

They are presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Whistle Down the Wind from January 16 through to February 1.

‘Whistle’ tell the wonderful story of innocence and hope and the ability ofunconditional love to open the hardest of hearts.

This astounding musical features a 50 strong children’s chorus and chart-topping hits like “No Matter What” made famous by Boyzone and, of course, the title song “Whistle Down the Wind”.

Tickets are already selling fast so book now via the Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online at https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/whistle-down-the-wind