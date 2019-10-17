Wedding Ball event for Cancer Research UK

The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle is inviting guests to join their Wedding Ball in aid of Cancer Research UK on Saturday, November 9.

Attendees will have the chance to don their wedding outfits again or arrive as the best dressed guest at this fabulous night out which promises the best in local food and plenty of laughs.

Claire Hunter of the Marine Hotel said: “We previously raised over £16,000 for Cancer Research in the Marine Hotel when we held a Wedding Ball in memory of my mum. Now as the owners of the hotel we thought it would be a great chance to raise funds and awareness for the vital work that Cancer Research UK does here in Northern Ireland, all while giving the local community a fun and glamorous event to attend.’

Adele Stevenson, Area Fundraising Manager of Cancer Research UK: “Each step we take towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person. More than 25 people are diagnosed in Northern Ireland with cancer every single day – that’s over 9,250 per year. While survival rates here have increased over the last 50 years, Northern Ireland still ranks below other European countries. We just want to thank Claire, Colum and the staff at the Marine Hotel for hosting this wonderful event which will help people here beat cancer sooner.

“Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives but that’s only possible thanks to the commitment of people like Claire, without whom it would not be possible to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses here in Northern Ireland. With the Christmas party season just around the corner why not get together with your friends and colleagues and take part in something a little different this year whilst supporting the largest funder of research into beating cancer!’

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact claire@marinehotelballycastle.com or via the hotels facebook page. £45 per person.