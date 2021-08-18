Virtual Game Fair aims for 250,000 visitor target

Broadcasting from 10.30am – 3.30pm each day you can tune in free of charge.

Simply click on www.thevirtualgamefair.com and hit the ‘LIVE’ link to watch the fun and hear how to win fabulous prizes with a simple click.

Covid put paid to any live action at the Irish Game Fair but The Virtual Game Fair popped up so you can now visit a game fair 24/7 365 days a year. The Virtual Game Fair is well on target to reach 250,000 visits online from across around the world since it began last season.

To celebrate its first anniversary Ireland’s only Virtual Game Fair will run ‘live days’ on August 28 and 29

Presented live each day by Albert Titterington and Ingrid Houwers, the very special broadcasts will feature a continuous stream of country sports entertainment, special guests and top tips, hunting, shooting, fishing, equestrian and living history highlights, taxidermy, sporting art and books, game fairs past on camera (were you there?) - watch and win exciting spot prizes all day each day.

Albert Titterington, a name synonymous with Game Fairs throughout Ireland, said: “Online visitors will be able to see an exciting special game fair broadcast mix of live studio entertainment, interviews, exciting country sports footage with a real ‘game fair’ theme throughout.

“There will be competitions and spot prizes on offer throughout the two days of broadcast. And to top it all one lucky person will be randomly selected to win a very special prize package of a pair of Swarovski CL Pocket binoculars RRP £600, a Barbour Jacket and a Game Fair hip flask – the complete package for a great day in the countryside whatever your interests.

“Put the date in your diary to pop in and see us on August 28 and 29.”