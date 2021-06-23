Vineyard school uniform saving stamps idea

However, for many families, the cost of school uniforms is a challenge and is something that needs to be planned into the family budget.

Vineyard Compassion in Coleraine has created The School Uniform Savings Stamps Scheme.

Vineyard Compassion are delighted to be working in partnership with local businesses, S&T Moores and Heart & Home Coleraine to roll out the scheme and it is open to anyone within the Causeway Coast & Glens.

Parents carers purchase the5 savings stampfrom Vineyard Compassion any time throughout the year.

They are given a savings card to keep the stamps.

The card is presented at the time of purchase at S&T Moores or Heart and Home and the saving stamps are used as payment for the items.

The stamps can be purchased from Vineyard Compassion reception at The Hope Centre, 10 Hillmans Way, Coleraine, BT522ED, Monday – Friday 9am-5pm.