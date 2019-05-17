VIDEO: International singer ‘wowed’ by Sandelford choir

He’s shared stages with Hozier, Glen Hansard and Tommy Fleming and sung around the world as part of The Five Irish Tenors but the choir from Coleraine’s Sandelford School has blown away singer George Hutton.

BGeorge, who is performing a concert in the Riverside Theatre on June 20 to support the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, stopped by the Coleraine school to hear the Makaton choir.

He was so impressed that he invited the youngsters to join him on stage at the Riverside.

And we think he’s just right!

Tickets are on sale now online at https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/george-hutton-in-concert