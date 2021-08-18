Veterinary nurse Kai recognised in NI award

Kai Dillenburger is a Veterinary Nurse at Coleraine Veterinary Practice on the Ballyrashane Road.

Kai’s nomination is an achievement in itself but all the more remarkable given that she only qualified in October last year and became a registered veterinary nurse in December 2020.

Kai is the perfect example of following a dream, no matter what obstacles present themselves.

Kai with her mum Karola Dillenburger

“I was told I wouldn’t be able to do anything veterinary related if I didn’t do well in A-Level biology,” explained Kai. “I didn’t get the grade I expected and so went to the University of Aberdeen straight out of school to do Psychology as both of my parents are psychologists.

“I really didn’t like it so left after a semester and applied to university in the Republic of Ireland.”

Kai secured a place in Dundalk Institute of Technology in 2017 and completed “three years of hard work” to get 2:1 in a degree in veterinary nursing.

“Although I didn’t come first (in the competition), I am beyond happy with being able to prove to the teacher who said I wouldn’t be able to do anything veterinary related without Biology that with hard work, good things come.

“It gave me a massive confidence boost and shows that hard work and dedication pay off and it is a privilege to be recognised in the job I love.