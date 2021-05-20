True North: From Tractors To Actors for Moycraig YFC
Moycraig Young Farmers are known for their love of farming, but every year they trade the field for the stage as they tour a Three Act-Play around Northern Ireland before returning to Mosside for a homecoming show.
Just like the lands they plough, these scripts have been passed down through the generations with each drama group giving the production its own unique twist.
Since 1942, the Moycraig Young Farmers have swapped their wellies and sheep shearing for dancing shoes and hilarious monologues. This year they’re performing Sam Cree’s ‘Married Bliss’.
In True North: From Tractors To Actors on BBC One NI, Monday, May 31 at 10.30pm, not only will viewers follow the young farmers as they begin rehearsals and start the construction of the set, they will also follow the actors in their daily routines and get a feel for who they are and what their Ulster-Scots heritage means to them.
The annual showcase is a tradition that belongs to them and their ancestors. It is something they are fiercely proud of – although their dedication to learning their lines wouldn’t always give that impression, as is the way with the young farmers – it is often last minute!
With the Coronavirus having put a stop to all live performances, follow as the group come to terms with not only their tour being cancelled but also not getting to perform their big homecoming gig for their community – an event that has only been missed once in its near 70 year existence. True North airs on BBC1 NI on May 31 at 10.30pm