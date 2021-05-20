True North: From Tractors To Actors for Moycraig YFC

Just like the lands they plough, these scripts have been passed down through the generations with each drama group giving the production its own unique twist.

Since 1942, the Moycraig Young Farmers have swapped their wellies and sheep shearing for dancing shoes and hilarious monologues. This year they’re performing Sam Cree’s ‘Married Bliss’.

In True North: From Tractors To Actors on BBC One NI, Monday, May 31 at 10.30pm, not only will viewers follow the young farmers as they begin rehearsals and start the construction of the set, they will also follow the actors in their daily routines and get a feel for who they are and what their Ulster-Scots heritage means to them.

Some of the Moycraig Young Farmers who feature in True North: From Tractors To Actors on BBC One Northern Ireland, Monday 31 May at 10.30pm, and also on BBC iPlayer. From left to right, Mark McAlister, Jenny Mairs, Matthew McLean and David Hodges

The annual showcase is a tradition that belongs to them and their ancestors. It is something they are fiercely proud of – although their dedication to learning their lines wouldn’t always give that impression, as is the way with the young farmers – it is often last minute!