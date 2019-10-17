Tributes paid to the late Sandy McLernon

Tributes have been paid to a well known Dervock resident who died recently.

Sandy McLernon was remembered by Peter Thompson of Dervock and District History group, who wrote: “It was with great sadness I learned today of the passing of my one time neighbour and old friend, Sandy McLernon. I have known Sandy all my life and when I was growing up in Greystone, Sandy and and his family lived a few doors off us. In his day he was a great singer and sang in many of the bars I drank in and I really enjoyed listening to him and his band.

“When it came to Remembrance Sunday, Sandy was the first man I looked for when I entered the North Irish Horse Inn as there was always plenty of craic when you were in in his company. He had always plenty of great stories I looked forward to listening to of his days in uniform, first with the Parachute Regiment and later with the Ulster Defence Regiment and he was very proud to have served in both.

“Among his many medal awards he proudly wore his medal for his service in Malaysia. Sandy was attached to the 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment and he wore the medal from the Malaysia and Borneo Veterans’ Association which acknowledges the part he played in helping defeat those opposed to the Malaysian Government at the time. Sandy received the medal bearing the title ‘Pingat Jasa Malaysia.’

“This medal is awarded to the peacekeeping groups amongst the Communion countries for distinguished chivlary, gallantry, sacrifice or loyalty in upholding Peninsular of Malaysia or Malaysia Sovereignty during the period of emergency and confrontation.”

“Recipients of the medal had to be nominated and Sandy’s name was put forward by Scott Brown who contacted the secretary of the Northern Ireland Branch, who, in turn, contacted the National Association headquarters where the matter was sanctioned.

“This evening my thoughts are with his wife, family and the extended family circle.

“You may be gone my old friend, but never forgotten.”