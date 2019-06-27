Translink proud to support Pirates off Portrush!

Translink is acting as a key sponsor of this year’s Pirates off Portrush festival, a two-day festival with dance, drama, music, heritage and artisan market!

The event will be held in Portrush this weekend.

This sponsorship is an opportunity to raise awareness of everything Translink has to offer on the Causeway Coast this summer, with particular focus on our transport plans for The 148th Open, to be hosted in the town next month, and various summer promotions.

The newly completed Portrush Train Station, a £5.6m project with funding from both the Department for Communities and Department for Infrastructure, is at the heart of Translink’s travel plans for the championship and throughout the summer, which kicks off this weekend with Pirates off Portrush.

Visitors can travel to and from the festival using Translink’s Family and Friends ticket, offering unlimited one-day travel for up to 2 adults and 4 children (minimum 1 adult and 1 child) for £19. This fare is available all day on Saturdays and Sundays and during main school holidays. Local visitors can travel by bus and rail from Coleraine and via Ulsterbus services from Portstewart using best value fares, with visitors also able to avail of a 1/3 off day return ticket on NI Railways after 9:30am, plus free returns on some Ulsterbus and Goldline services after 9:30am.

Sam Todd, Translink’s Service Delivery Manager for the Causeway Coast area, said: “Translink is committed to Portrush and to the wider Causeway Coast. We’re delighted to support Pirates off Portrush this year, which gives us an opportunity to promote active travel to and from the town this summer.

“We’re getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors to Portrush for The 148th Open during the coming weeks, and we’re glad to have this opportunity to welcome visitors to the town for Pirates off Portrush as well. There are some great public transport options available for those joining in the fun this weekend, and we look forward to visitors getting on board to come ad see all that the festival has to offer.

“For more information on what we’re doing to welcome visitors to Portrush this July for The 148th Open, please visit www.translink.co.uk/events/the148thopen”

John McNally, Chair of Portrush Heritage Group, organisers of Pirates off Portrush, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Translink for this year’s event, which promises to be bigger and better than ever.

“Working with Translink, we hope to continue to showcase our town at its very best as it gets ready for the biggest event in its history - we’re grateful for the support of Translink and would encourage everyone to travel to the festival via public transport.”