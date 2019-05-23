Train station gateway images are unveiled

Work at the new £5.6m train station in Portrush has taken another step towards completion with the installation of the long-awaited gateway images facing onto Eglinton Street.

Funding for the new station has been secured from the Department for Communities (£4.7m) and the Department for Infrastructure (£900k+) and is part of the wider £17m Portrush Regeneration Project, led by the Department for Communities.

Selected by public vote last summer, the images will capture the essence of the Causeway Coast, showcasing some synonymous events and sights including the North West 200, the air show, coastal views, heritage railway images, iconic venues and, of course golf, helping to cement the station’s status as a landmark in the town.

The images will add to the station’s sense of ‘place’ within Portrush, helping the facility to become one of the town’s best known landmarks and in prime position to welcome thousands of visitors during The 148th Open this summer.

John Glass, Translink’s Director of Infrastructure and Projects, said: “We’re very proud of our new train station in Portrush, and we are looking forward to opening it to the public in the coming weeks, ahead of the busy summer season and The 148th Open.

“We are also very proud of the gateway images, which have just recently been installed on-site, we think they will be a tremendous addition to the town, and a real talking point for visitors and locals alike.

“This new, fully accessible station will offer modern, waiting facilities, improved passenger information and signage to local attractions and amenities, as well as enhanced cycle storage to promote active travel and ‘greener’ tourism links.”