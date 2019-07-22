Top class customer service for visitors

Visitor Information Centres in Coleraine and Ballycastle have been recognised for their first class customer service.

Both sites scored 100% in Tourism NI’s latest mystery shopper assessments while the Ballycastle facility also received a Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson recently met with VIC staff to offer his congratulations.

He said: “These successes are testament to staff members who ensure they provide the best possible experience for customers. Our Visitor Servicing team, including Harriet Hamilton from Ballycastle and Mary Dunlop from Coleraine who were both on duty during the Mystery Shopper visits, play an important role in welcoming people to the area and these results highlight their professionalism and knowledge.

“Securing the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ from Trip Advisor is a major achievement as only 10% of businesses reach this standard. I would like to thank all members of the Ballycastle VIC team who contributed towards this success which helps to set our VIC services apart.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Tourism Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle added: “As well as giving a warm welcome to our tourists and creating a positive experience, our Visitor Information Centres provide a platform for a range of guided tours and experiences across Causeway Coast and Glens and retail opportunities for many of our artisan producers. I’m delighted that our facilities in Ballycastle and Coleraine have been recognised in this way and we are looking forward to a busy summer season across the Borough.”

For more information on the Centres go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com