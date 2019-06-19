Ticket for The Open up for grabs at Loreto

When it comes to school fundraisers, this prize is well above par!

A ticket for The Open on Saturday, July 20, has been donated to the Friends of Loreto by Minnie Dihmis and Jack Dihmis, current students at Loreto College Coleraine.

The ticket is for two adults and two juniors.

Only 100 entries for the draw will be available at a price of £20 each. Anyone wishing to enter the draw should either phone the Loreto College Coleraine School Office on 028 70343611 to pay by card, or send money and full details into school with pupils.

The draw will take place on Wednesday, June 26.