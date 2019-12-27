Thousands of meals donated at Coleraine’s Tesco

Thousands of meals have been donated to food banks and groups feeding people in the local community thanks to the generosity of Tesco shoppers in Coleraine, figures released today reveal.

More than 2,950 meals were provided as part of the overall total of 2.5 million meals donated to charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare during last month’s Tesco Food Collection, with Tesco topping shoppers’ donations by an additional 20%.

The donations to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network are being used to provide food parcels for people in crisis, while donations to FareShare go to charities and community groups such as homeless shelters and older people’s lunch clubs who also receive surplus food from Tesco stores.