These are the 20 highest paid jobs in the UK in 2020 - how does your wage compare?

Some industries have a significantly higher earning power than others, with a number of roles currently offering a salary of more than £132k per year, according to new data compiled by Indeed. The job site analysed thousands of full-time roles advertised across its platform to reveal the jobs that are currently the highest paid in the UK. How does your wage compare to the average salary of these high earning roles?

1. Chief financial officer Average annual salary: 112,666 GBP

2. Vice president of sales Average annual salary: 109,278 GBP

3. Vice president of engineering Average annual salary: 108,623 GBP

4. Orthodontist Average annual salary: 99,010 GBP

