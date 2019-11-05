The Seabirds making a splash

A new bathing club is certainly making a splash with its new members!

The Seabirds Bathing Club was set up at the end of September by Leone Paul and Jillian McCarthy.

The women decided to form the club as they both found the experience of sea bathing exhilarating and therapeutic.

Leone added: “The social side of it is very uplifting, the opportunity to meet new friends, have a laugh and being able to have a chat amongst ourselves is incredibly pleasing.

“Both Jillian and myself are involved in the mental health charity The Olive Branch (Respecting Minds) and we are both aware of the health benefits of sea bathing: “Sea swimming acts as a natural tonic for the body and mind”.

“We meet every Sunday at 10am on Portstewart Strand. On Christmas Eve we will be doing what will be an annual charitable dip in aid of The Olive Branch, who offer free of charge professional mental health and well-being counselling by dressing up as Santa/Mrs Claus in our Christmas Eve Festive Dip at 10am. Donations can be dropped off in a collection bucket on the beach.”

The group is open to men and women and bathers of all ages - just last week, the Seabirds were joined by 78-year-old Portstewart woman Frances Black!

Check out the Seabirds Bathing Club Facebook page for more information,