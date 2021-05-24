The Great Gatsby and Mr Stink!

On July 14, you’re invited to celebrate Annabelle’s 10th birthday, hosted by everyone’s favourite MP candidate, Janet Crumb! (Almost) everyone is welcome...that is, everyone apart from Chloe’s particularly smelly new friend, Mr Stink.

One perfectly normal afternoon in an average English town, two restless souls unite on a park bench – one of them the lonely 12-year-old Chloe Crumb, and the other an incredibly smelly homeless man.

Oh, and let’s not forget his loyal dog, the Duchess.

Acting upon her curiosity and responding to her kindness, Chloe and Mr Stink forge an extraordinary and rewarding friendship that takes them to the heady heights of live television and Downing Street via a garden shed.

Join Heartbreak Productions for David Walliams’ best-seller Mr Stink on the outdoor stage.

The next family friendly show on offer (9+ advised) is The Great Gatsby on July 24.

Brought to you by Heartbreak productions, join the cast and the Nick Carraway quartet for an evening of jazz, prohibition style. Nick was working as a bond salesman in New York the summer he met the mysterious party-throwing millionaire Jay Gatsby.