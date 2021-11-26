The Best of Broadway and the West End comes to Riverside

From Tuesday, January 25 to Saturday, January 29, 2022, Ballywillan Drama Group are presenting this brand new musical show - two hours of carefully selected numbers from some of the best musicals, from old favourites to the most up-to-date shows.

Due to upcoming improvements the Riverside Theatre is unable to host BDG’s planned hit musical Kinky Boots – this has been put back to early 2023, however, the theatre is delighted to welcome Ballywillan back to present this superb new

show.

The show features all the regular stars and entire ensemble of Ballywillan’s big musicals as they take a magnificent journey through some of the best shows ever written.

A company of over 40 have been hard at work as they prepare for opening night – and what a night it will be!

With numbers from musicals as diverse as Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked, Mary Poppins, Grease, Matilda, Come From Away, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Six, Oklahoma, Miss Saigon, Hamilton and many, many more, this show will delight, surprise, entertain and will be a wonderful return to live theatre for both audiences and cast alike after more than 20 months of enforced closure.

So, be sure to book your seats for an evening of toe-tapping, full-on musical entertainment as the six performances are bound to be popular and fill up quickly.

Go to https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/ to book your tickets which are priced at £14 and £15 - what a perfect Christmas gift!

Let Ballywillan brighten up those dark and dreary winter days!

