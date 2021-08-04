The Base members are #LitterSmart
Members of The Base in Coleraine have enjoyed a visit from one of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Environmental Resources team for a conversation around litter, waste and recycling.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:20 am
This wide-ranging chat covered different types of waste and the positive impact we can all make by lifting just one piece of litter every time we go for a walk.
The Base is an active litter lifting organisation and proud supporters of Council’s LitterSmart campaign.
You can find out more information about Council’s environmental campaigns by emailing [email protected] or ring 028 2766 0248.