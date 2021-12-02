Test for social and affordable housing in Rasharkin

Running until Monday, December 20, the rural housing needs test is examining housing demand in the County Antrim village.

The main objective of a housing needs test is to encourage anyone in need of a home in the area to come forward and register their interest via email or over the phone. Responses will be collated in order to determine if there

would be demand for new housing in the village.

Pictured are Rasharkin Primary School pupils Maja Zip and Grace Fenton who both won computer tablets in the Housing Executive Dream Home Design competition. Also pictured (L-R) is Breena Hasson (Triangle Housing), school principal Mrs Howe and Lynsey O’Neill (Housing Executive patch manager).

Anyone who would like to be considered for housing at the Church Road site in Rasharkin, or for any available social housing in Rasharkin, should call 028 9598 2502, email [email protected] or visit www.nihe.gov.uk

Normally a housing needs test would include a public information event, however, given the pandemic, a public information session is not possible.

Therefore, the Housing Executive is focusing on local press articles and its digital channels, as well as making contact with community representatives in an effort to ensure the information reaches those who need it.

As part of this test, the Housing Executive held an art competition with the local primary schools, encouraging pupils to draw their dream ‘spooky’ home. Computer tablets were awarded to the winners and goodie bags given to the pupils who entered the competition.