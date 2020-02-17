‘Tess Fest’ in memory of much loved Tesco colleague

Staff from the Ballymoney branch of Tesco are organising two fundraising events in memory of a much loved colleague, Theresa Martin.

One of the organisers said: “Theresa worked in Tesco Ballymoney for years and was the heart and soul of our customer services team. She is sorely missed.”

There will be an all day disco, door collection and sponsored cyclathon at the front of the Ballymoney store on Saturday, February 29.

Then ‘Tess Fest’ will be held in Ballymoney Rugby Club on Saturday, March 7 and all funds raised will go to the Palliative Care Unit in Antrim Hospital.

‘Tess Fest’ is an evening of ‘Dancing Through the Generations’ with DJ Barry Thompson from 8pm. Tickets £5.