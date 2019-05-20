Teens ditch mobile phones in favour of Army Cadet Camp

Local teenagers have been ditching their mobile phones and computer games in favour of life in The Great Outdoors, taking part in a week-long Cadet Camp packed with adventure, craic and camaraderie.

While many of their mates were buried in their bedrooms, or hanging around with little to amuse them, energetic Cadets from Detachments in Ballycastle, Ballymoney and Coleraine joined others from across the region to tackle an activity programme packed with sport, sociability and outdoor pursuits.

Participating in the camp were 13-year-old Cadets Joshua Bennett from Ballycastle and AJ Hamilton, both enthusiastic members of the member of the busy Coleraine Army Cadet Force Detachment. They were joined by 13-year-old Cadet Cory Doherty from Ballymoney, a member of the Ballymoney Detachment as well as D J Crawford (14) from Ballymoney, Shane Hindman (13) from Armoy and 13-year-old Cadet Sarah Kane from Ballymoney.

