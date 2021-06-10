Swann launches Carers’ Collective Creations

The Carers’ Collective Creations are the personal stories of seven carers told through illustrations and creative writing.

The stories describe how their caring role has shaped their lives and the impact of caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also offer support to those who are starting out on their caring journey.

The stories are a result of a successful journaling class offered as part of the Northern Trust Carer Support Programme.

Health Minister Robin Swann pictured with Mandy Gourley, Mari McLaughlin, Winona Wilson, Jennifer Welsh, Chief Executive, Northern Trust and Claire Campbell, Carers Co-ordinator, NHSCT

Participants developed their creative writing skills and wrote the stories together, benefitting from new friendships, a sense of connection and community.

Launching the Carers’ Collective Creations, Minister Robin Swann said: “The role of carers within society has been brought into sharp focus during this pandemic. Carers are an integral part of our communities and it’s important that we do what we can to support them.

“I want to put on record my deep appreciation to all carers for their unending dedication to their loved ones especially during the course of the pandemic.

“I also want to pay tribute to the carers within the Northern Trust who have contributed to the Carers’ Collective Creations. Your stories are truly inspirational and I am in no doubt they will offer great encouragement for other carers.”

The Northern Trust Carer Hub is available to all unpaid, informal carers in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area.