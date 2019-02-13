Surplus Asda food donated to Pre-School

As part of Asda’s Fight Hunger Create Change programme, a local pre-school group is benefitting from surplus food from Asda Coleraine.

Donations of food, which are in-date and still good to eat, come from unsold instore surplus – with FareShare distributing the food from Asda, through its FareShare Go scheme, to charities throughout Northern Ireland, including Macosquin Community Pre-School.

Set up in 1983, the pre-school has 24 children who regularly attend from both the local area and further afield.

Milanda Taylor, Group Leader at Macosquin Community Pre-school, said: “Thanks to support from Asda Coleraine and FareShare, we are able to ensure all of our pupils receive a healthy and nutritious snack during their breaktimes, which is vital in allowing the children to grow, learn and develop.

“The donations have also allowed us to set up a ‘Home Corner’ where the children taste and experiment with food they may have not tried before, as well as learn about the importance of a healthy diet. Recently, we got the children involved in making a tasty vegetable soup, which they all enjoyed cooking and eating.”

Shannon Linton, Asda Coleraine Community Champion, added: “We have already established permanent food collections instore but Asda recognises that there is still more work to be carried out in the community to tackle food poverty. By putting the infrastructure in place for our store to donate surplus fresh food, which would have gone to waste, it allows groups such as the Pre-School to put it to good use – and make a real difference in the lives of local young people. We enjoyed visiting the group to see first-hand the difference the donations can make.”