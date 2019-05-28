Supercar raffle for charity

Supercar fans are in with a chance to win an incredible prize - and help raise funds for the Simon Osborne Air Ambulance appeal.

Local man Ronan Cunningham has organised a fundraiser for the appeal after the Air Ambulance saved Ballymoney motorcyclist Simon’s life.

The splendid Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle will host a Supercar event on June 16. Approximately 70 supercars will leave Sprucefield that morning to travel to the hotel for a charity auction and exhibition of cars.

The purchase of a £10 ticket includes entry into a draw for fantastic prizes such as a two night stay at The Merchant Hotel or a 49 inch TV, entry into the Slieve Donard and the opportunity to travel in a supercar.

Tickets available from organiser Ronan Cunningham 07936 051439 or Tony Osborne 07968 953301.