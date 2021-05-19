‘Sunrise Social’ group set up on north coast

Local woman Chloe Mullan has formed a new group called “Sunrise Social North Coast”.

Chloe said: “What we are doing is inviting people along to watch the sunrise with us on a Saturday morning from the North Coast. People can come alone, with friends or with family.

“We want to bring people together, especially after such a hard year!

“Our first event is on Saturday, May 22. We are meeting on Portstewart Strand near Harry’s shack at 5am to gather in groups of six to watch the sunrise. We are then going to dander along the Dominican walk towards the promenade to grab a coffee and maybe a bite to eat.

“Everyone is welcome to join us - males, females, and all age groups! Bring along a dog as well if you wish.

“We’re hoping for good weather but if it isn’t on our side, people are advised to bring a coat or umbrella as well as a hot water bottle and their own coffee to tide them over until they reach the promenade.”