Sunflower field helps Alzheimer’s

Archie and Pearl Linnehan.

Owners Archie and Pearl Linnegan are raising funds by offering the chance to walk through the two-acre field just off the Whitepark Road (2 Castlenagree Road Bushmills BT57 8SW).

And every visitor will be allowed to take a sunflower home in memory of a loved one who had dementia, or in tribute to anyone who is living with the condition.

Archie and Pearl have opened the field for charity for the last two years and chose to support Alzheimer’s Society this year because Pearl’s mum Molly Riddell had vascular dementia and her grandfather, Robert Riddell, also had dementia.

Sarah Travers

Sarah Travers, an ambassador for Alzheimer’s SOciety NI, said: “It is really wonderful that Archie and Pearl have chosen to support Alzheimer’s Society through their sunflower field this year.

“The sunflowers have been attracting visitors for a number of years now and with Pearl’s personal connection to dementia, it is great that Alzheimer’s Society will benefit this year.

“A visit to the sunflower field is a great day out so I encourage you to support Archie, Pearl and Alzheimer’s Society by visiting over the next few weeks.”

Visitors to the field, which is open seven days a week, have been asked to make a donation in a clearly appointed honesty box.