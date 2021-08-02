Stunning artwork up for auction for RNLI

The piece is available for purchase by ‘silent auction’ with bidding closing at 5.30pm on August 31.

The original piece incorporates a variety of techniques through collage, fusing, layering and embellishment with both machine and hand stitching.

It comes fully framed at 36 inches by 46 inches (approximately 91cm x 116cm) and is currently on display in the window of the Frankie Creith Art Gallery, 61 Main St, Portrush.

Bidding starts at £1,995 and bids can be made in person in the gallery or by email to [email protected] Prints of the original are also available to purchase from the gallery with prices starting at £90, which includes a donation to the RNLI

Frankie is the wife of Andy Hill, owner of Troggs Surf Shop, Portrush and six times Irish National Surfing Champion. The work of the RNLI is very close to Frankie’s heart with son Ethan lifeguarding at local beaches for the last three years, following in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather. The Hill clan have supported the RNLI over several decades. Frankie’s artwork reflects aspects of the North Coast with many of her pieces depicting the iconic, ever changing seascapes of the area.