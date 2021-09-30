Straidbilly Primary wants your help

They have been selected for the Schools’ Challenge run by COOL FM and Cash for Kids NI.

The team who raises the most money for Cash for Kids will then receive a grant for their school to be spent on resources for the children.

Straidbilly would love to win the money to enhance their school grounds and to allow the children to have a school trip at the end of the year.

The challenge began on Monday, September 27 and will run until Friday, October 22 at which time the money will be verified.

The children in school will be participating in non-uniform days, sponsorship events and mini competitions.