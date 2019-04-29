Story Telling course on offer

The Glens of Antrim Story Telling Festival once again hosts Northern Ireland’s only

accredited Story Telling course starting Saturday, May 11.

Expert tuition will be on hand from professional story teller Liz Weir and others including last year’s successful students, to guide anyone with a keen interest in the rich Glens tradition of Story Telling.

The 8-week programme includes researching techniques, performance and drama skills. The

course is suited for adults with a passion to explore a hobby or develop a new career in the

Art of Story Telling.

Liz Weir said: “We are delighted and proud to host the event for second time with support from the Heart of The Heart of The Glens Landscape Partnership and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“It’s so exciting for our festival coming up in October to have more new talent coming along.

It all adds to the authenticity to heritage tourism in the area. Once again, us Glens folk are

leading the way in heritage-based tourism.

“The Story Telling training is OCN Level 2 accredited and last year’s students participated in

the ever-flourishing Glens Story Telling Festival.”

To take advantage of Glens Special rates and early bird offers contact Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Office by email enquiries@ccght.org or call us on 02821752100.