Story of the Nativity told in 2021 Royal Mail Christmas stamp
Royal Mail has revealed its Christmas 2021 stamps, featuring scenes of the Nativity, exclusively illustrated by the internationally renowned artist, Jorge Cocco.
The illustrations warmly reflect the Biblical story of the Nativity from the Annunciation through to the journey of the Magi and the birth of Christ.
The six designs, portraying the Nativity, are reflective of Cocco’s modern style of painting - ‘sacrocubism’ - illustrating sacred events through post-cubist art.
Cocco’s work has won numerous awards and been acquired by important collectors. His work has been exhibited by 16 museums throughout the world.
Royal Mail also worked with Dr Andrew Davison Starbridge Associate Professor in Theology and Natural Sciences at the University of Cambridge on the stamp issue.
David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy, Royal Mail, said: “For many, the launch of our annual Christmas stamps marks the start of their festive planning.
“We hope that people will appreciate these beautiful illustrations of the Christmas Story, and that they will be encouraged to post their cards and parcels early this year.”
This year a limited number of Christmas stamps will feature barcodes. The addition will ensure that each barcoded stamp can be uniquely identified, which will pave the way for innovative customer services in the future.
The stamps are on sale now and will be available at www.royalmail.com/christmas2021, by phone on 03457 641 641 and in 7,000 Post Offices across the UK.
UK latest recommended posting dates for Christmas 2021 are:
Saturday 18 December
2nd Class
2nd Class Signed For
Royal Mail 48
Tuesday 21 December
1st Class
1st Class Signed For
Royal Mail 24
Thursday 23 December
Special Delivery Guaranteed
Further information is available at www.royalmail.com/greetings
Royal Mail’s Parcel Collect service is a convenient way to send parcels or returns this Christmas. Royal Mail’s Parcel Postboxes are another option for sending parcels or return items.