Stay safe from scams thanks to your local library
Libraries NI has announced its commitment to a scams protection initiative, designed to empower adults learning computer and internet skills for the first time to stay safe from scams and know how to report them.
The ‘Scamwise Champion’ scheme is an initiative that was initially developed by ScamwiseNI in conjunction with youth organisations.
It has been adapted by Libraries NI for use by their adult IT learners, with a number of challenges to be completed.
To avail of the Scamwise Champion course, telephone or call in to your local library and ask for a copy of the free resources.
For more information about the ScamwiseNI Partnership and how to protect yourself from scams, visit their website www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni and Facebook page www.facebook.com/scamwiseni.
Paul Kelly, Senior Information and Learning Services Manager for Libraries NI, said: “We are proud to work with the ScamwiseNI Partnership to teach adults using computers and the internet for the first time about identifying and avoiding scams.
“We are aiming to help a new audience through the Scamwise Champion scheme to become more confident and capable by developing new skills. The skills and knowledge learned through the scheme are transferrable to other family members and friends, and we hope that this promotes the message further within communities across Northern Ireland.”