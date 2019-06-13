Special event to launch new Cornfield Men’s Shed

Anyone who has visited The Cornfield at Ballysally, recently will have noticed that there are many new features on site.

To celebrate the latest achievements, and in particular to launch the new Cornfield Men’s Shed, there will be a special event to coincide with the end of the school term.

The Cornfield Project event will take place on Friday, June 28 from 1pm-5pm.

Everyone is welcome along for a fun day of bouncy castles, outdoor gym equipment challenges, arts and crafts activities, musical performances in our new wooden gazebo, prize giveaways, our interactive QR trail of George the Lonely Dragon, free food, fun for little ones and eco-activity with our Eco-Warriors Club Leaders, along with the very special launch of our Cornfield Men’s Shed.

Anyone interested in finding more about the event, how to join the Men’s Shed or for anything else regarding The Cornfield Project, please contact Brendan Patterson on 028 7032 9550 or managerfof@btconnect.com

Landfill Communities Fund (LCF), via Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council and administered by Ulster Wildlife Trust have made it possible for The Cornfield Project to improve the latest site facilities through the provision of Men’s Shed and toilet, outdoor gym equipment, wooden gazebo, footfall counters and waterproof clothing and their support is gratefully appreciated.