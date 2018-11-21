Sixth Round Table Gathering being held

All Saints’ Parish Centre will hold its sixth annual Round Table Gathering on ‘Prayer Matters’ on Saturday, December 1.

All are welcome at this interdenominational event in the Parish Centre which is located on Ballymena’s Cushendall Road.

The gathering will take place from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Sister Elaine Kelly from the Adoration Convent on Falls Road, Belfast, will speak about her spiritual journey and prayer life.

She will be joined by Fr Patrick Delargy, parish priest of All Saints; and, parishioner Baroness Nuala O’Loan.

The Round Table will be hosted by Janice McKeith.

This latest Round Table Gathering will examine ways in which people can make various forms of individual prayer a significant part of their daily lives and so develop a deeper relationship with God.

The organisers have expressed the hope that those who attend will have an enjoyable afternoon during which they can share their ideas with each other or just listen to the speakers as they explore some different ways of praying.

There is no charge for the event at which refreshments will be served.

A donation basket will be provided for those who wish to contribute towards the costs of running the Round Table.

Anyone who wishes to register or would like further information can email allsaintspc@outlook.com or telephone 028 256 31236, 079 270 89125 or 077 699 74970.