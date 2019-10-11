Sister Act comes to Cross and Passion College

Cross and Passion College, Ballycastle rounds off a busy half-term with their eagerly awaited performance of the musical version of the hugely popular ‘Sister Act’.

The shows run from Monday, October 21 until Thursday, October 24 and the venue is the school Assembly Hall. Tickets are available from the school office and admission is by ticket only.

Patrick McAfee (Noddy's Taxis) presents a sponsorship cheque to his granddaughter Erin O'Hagan (Sister Mary Clarence). Looking on are Jane McGarry and Corey Watt, leadership team

Under the direction of staff members Caitlin Hughes, Joanne Kerr and Brendan Parke, a fine cast has come together to create a lively, colourful and exciting production. Audiences will be keen to sample the latest offering from the school, which boasts a long standing tradition of high quality and entertaining shows.

The school is extremely grateful for the support and sponsorship of the local business community and a gala night performance on Thursday takes place in recognition of this.

An enthusiastic and talented cast have worked tirelessly through the summer months and recent weeks and their efforts will no doubt bring great joy and pride to the community, parents, staff and all associated with Cross and Passion both past and present.