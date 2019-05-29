Singer Diana to headline at soldiers’ charity D-Day event

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is to hold a D-Day Concert at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall and has selected a local singer as their headline artiste.

Diana Culbertson, a former pupil of both Ballymoney and Coleraine High Schools, said she is delighted.

36-year-old Diana, who holds a Master’s Degree in Music said: “I am so excited about singing in such a prestigious venue and it is especially thrilling to be able to perform alongside Military Musicians.” The concert, which will raise money for soldiers, veterans and army families in times of need, will include local input, commemorating the D-Day landings 75 years ago this June.

David Forsey, Director of the Army’s National Charity said: “I am delighted to have a talent such as Diana on board. In 1944, vocalists such as Vera Lynn and Gracie Fields were very important for morale.”

The concert will take place on June 8 at the Waterfront Hall, hosted by Pamela Ballantine. It will tell the stories of ordinary Ulster Soldiers and their contribution on D-Day. Tickets for the concert cost £16-£26 and can be obtained from the Waterfront Hall on 02890 334455.