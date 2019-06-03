Singer Anthony Toner returns to Flowerfield

The north coast’s own singer songwriter Anthony Toner returns to Flowerfield Arts Centre this Friday, June 7, to celebrate the launch of his ninth album Our Lady of the Wind and Rain.

Since the release of the popular single ‘Sailortown’ ten years ago, Anthony has followed up with a string of albums featuring memorable songs, including ‘Well Well Well’, ‘The Road to Fivemiletown’, ‘East of Louise’ and recently ‘An Alphabet’, a moving song inspired by his father’s Alzheimer’s condition.

His guitar playing performances deliver not only exquisite musical lyrics but tell stories of personal and lifelong tales.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 8pm, cost £12 and are available from Flowerfield Arts Centre Box Office on 028 7083 1400 or at www.flowerfield.org