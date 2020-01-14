Sing Gospel choir describe joy of music

When Let’s Sing Gospel choir started as an idea to raise some funds for charities in 2011, no-one would have guessed that their concerts would still be attracting large audiences nine years later!

When they perform in Portstewart Baptist church on January 25 and in Ulster University Diamond Hall on February 1, they will do so because of the joy experienced by the 100 plus singers who for the past Saturday afternoons have been rehearsing enthusiastically.

The mental and physical health benefits and pure fun of choir singing have been promoted by television choir conductor Gareth Malone. Some of the choir members spoke about why they sing.

Peter Crooks who has been in the choir since the start comments that it is a combination of ‘The great sound when a hundred voices sing in harmony accompanied by a live band. The joy in the faces of the singers when they sing Gospel songs of love and hope and the renewing of friendships, the forging of new ones over ten practices on Saturday afternoons when winter days are grey outside’

Alison Mark who travels from Moira to sing with Sing Gospel comments that ‘singing with Sing Gospel is spiritually uplifting, cross community, intergenerational, musical excellence and fun!’

Concert tickets are available from RH Gault, Ballymoney, Practically Perfect and Causeway School of music in Railway Road Coleraine.