Simply super Strictly kids support CRS

The Community Rescue Service would like to thank everyone who supported theirr Strictly Kids Come Dancing with a full house and 19 amazing young people - it was a night to remember!

The overall winners of the junior category were Rubi, Sofie and Jessica who performed a samba to “Whats my name”. The senior category was won by Jodi-Lynn and Lucy who took to the floor with a charleston to “Thriller”.

A spokesperson said: “Well done to all our dancers and to the Sollus Highland dancers and Barry and Tracy for helping to entertain us. A big thank you goes to our sponsors O’Kane Reclaimation, Brackenwood Finance Services, Ian’s Doggy Daycare, Lindsays Clothing, McDonalds and Smyths Cycles and to our judges Ross, Joanne, Una and George.

“We would also like to thank Tesco, Asda, Community Hub, DJ Brian, the staff at the Magherbuoy, our dance instructor Emma and all those helped with hair, make-up and raffle prizes.

“Another big thank you goes to everyone who supported our night, our volunteers and all those who helped with the event.

“We raised a fantastic amount of £2957.30 which will go directly to help our volunteers continue the fantastic work they do in our community.”